PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a focus list rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

PDCE opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 355.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 525,588 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 505,400 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

