Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of PEB opened at $12.16 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

