Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,246,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,499 shares of company stock worth $65,021,011.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

