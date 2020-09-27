PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 102,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

