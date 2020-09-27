Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

