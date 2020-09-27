Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce $53.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $210.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $218.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.86 million, with estimates ranging from $200.27 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

