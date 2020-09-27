Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $833.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.