Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.
NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $833.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
