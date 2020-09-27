PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

PRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

