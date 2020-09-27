Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$10.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

