Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $24.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,694. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.