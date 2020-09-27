Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock worth $19,952,694. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Personalis by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 477,674 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 99.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Personalis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Personalis in the first quarter worth $100,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

