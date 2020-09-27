Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

