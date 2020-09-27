Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $664,294.72 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $664,294.72 and $67.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,787.40 or 1.00289202 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00636580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.01283638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005454 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00111102 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,098,625 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

