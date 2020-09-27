Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFHD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of PFHD opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anton Villars Schutz sold 990,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $10,644,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

