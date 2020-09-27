PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $430,844.95 and approximately $168,801.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,737.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.02112221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00608895 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012355 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.