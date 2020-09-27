Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

