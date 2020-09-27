Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 455,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.