PlayChip Trading Down 32.4% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $7.53 million and $819.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.04619491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

