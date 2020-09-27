Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to post $26.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $26.29 million. Plymouth Ind Re reported sales of $19.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $104.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $105.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.63 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $113.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 183,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

