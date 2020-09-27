Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Points International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Points International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Points International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,688,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Points International in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Points International by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 260,751 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

