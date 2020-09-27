Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

POYYF stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

