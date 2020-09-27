Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

PTMN stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 25,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,469 shares of company stock worth $45,407. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

