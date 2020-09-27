Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.47). Potbelly posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

In other Potbelly news, Director David Near acquired 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Head acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,362 shares in the company, valued at $145,791.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 173,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.