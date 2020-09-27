PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $4,913.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,767.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.80 or 0.03313770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.23 or 0.02119729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00426998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00904628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00515721 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,755,442 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

