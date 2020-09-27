Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Critical Survey

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Hospitality Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatchdeltic 2.17% 4.19% 2.23% Hospitality Properties Trust -2.44% -1.86% -0.50%

85.3% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Potlatchdeltic and Hospitality Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatchdeltic 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Hospitality Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hospitality Properties Trust is more favorable than Potlatchdeltic.

Dividends

Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Potlatchdeltic pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potlatchdeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hospitality Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 3.22 $55.66 million $0.80 49.85 Hospitality Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.53 $259.75 million $3.78 1.98

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatchdeltic. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatchdeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Potlatchdeltic beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

