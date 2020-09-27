PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:PSK opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.96. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$19.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

