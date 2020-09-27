Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

PGEN stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $616.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $39,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,640.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $44,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $140,187. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Precigen by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Precigen by 115.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth $25,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

