Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.06.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.