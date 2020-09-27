Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. 213,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

