Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. 213,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.