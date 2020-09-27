Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

PRGS stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

