Prometeus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.91 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00028922 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $1.91 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00100608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00242955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01573204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00196704 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

