Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.61.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock worth $8,634,566. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

