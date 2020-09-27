Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Prothena by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,500. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $404.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

