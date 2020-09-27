Proton Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.89 or 0.04622654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,635,902,151 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.