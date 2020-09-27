Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of PRVB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 over the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

