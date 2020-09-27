Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 177,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

