PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.68. 1,240,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,822. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

