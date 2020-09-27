Q BioMed Inc (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,607. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

