Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 34.6% Lower This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $276,122.45 and approximately $44.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00034100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00243035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00099926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.01582296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00195807 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

