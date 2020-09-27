Qbic (QBIC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,509.82 and $15.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000402 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unicrypt (UNC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

