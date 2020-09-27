QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $437,240.30 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $437,240.30 and approximately $24,887.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00245465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00096167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.01518320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00196276 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

