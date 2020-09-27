Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.36.

