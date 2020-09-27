Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.66 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $96.66 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $8.01 or 0.00074489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

