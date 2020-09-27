Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.42.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.