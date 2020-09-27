Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $9.25 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $183,978.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044623 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00028456 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,202,657 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

