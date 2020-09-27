Quark (QRK) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $1,175.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000320 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,497,621 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

