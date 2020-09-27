Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0014

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $240,117.22 and $8,236.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055107 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

