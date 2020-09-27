QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $178,714.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.35 or 0.04674930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

