QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

