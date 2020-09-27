Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 34.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.